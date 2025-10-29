Estate Agent Faces Jail After Defrauding Farmer

By Judith Nyuke

A 67- year-old estate agent, a fugitive since November of last year, will remain in custody after his lawyer withdrew the bail application following his latest court appearance on new fraud charges.

Peter Rupiya appeared before Harare Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe to face an inquiry into his default on a previous court appearance and to seek bail on the new fraud charges.

However, his lawyer withdrew the bail application, and the case was postponed to November 12 for the inquiry and routine remand.

Rupiya defaulted on his court appearance in the case CRB 5249/24, for which he was out on bail for fraud charges. A Warrant of Arrest was issued on November 4, 2024, and he has been on the run ever since.

The complainant in the latest fraud case against Rupiya is Brian Chisvo, 52.

The State represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe alleges that sometime in July 2024, Chisvo intended to purchase a piece of land for farming activities and was referred to Rupiya. The two then met in Harare CBD.

The Court heard that Rupiya misrepresented to Chisvo that he jointly own a 10 hectare piece of land situated at Lingdale Farm Bromley, Goromonzi with Ramson Marufu which they were offering for sale.

Chisvo was taken to view the land at Lingdale Farm, Bromley, Goromonzi, and showed interest.

Rupiya then set the purchase price at US$14,400, which Chisvo promptly paid in cash.

During the month of August 2024, when Chisvo wanted to occupy the land he discovered that it belonged to another person. Chisvo tried to engage Rupiya but he became evasive. He realized that he had been duped and reported the matter to the police.

Chisvo suffered an actual prejudice of US$14 400-00 and nothing has been recovered.