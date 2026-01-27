WestProp: Turning Lifestyle Living into Entrepreneurship at Millennium Heights

WHEN Ken Sharpe, Westprop Holdings chief executive envisioned Millennium Heights as a lifestyle residential enclave where innovation, community, and opportunity converge he never imagined the estate would organically develop into an Airbnb hub.

Today, that vision is blossoming into something remarkable: a new wave of entrepreneurs emerging from within the estate itself. The live, work, shop and play themed estate is just proving itself as a income generating project for investors.

Residents who invested in Millennium Heights apartments are discovering that their homes can be more than just living spaces. By converting their units into Airbnb rentals, they are tapping into Harare’s growing demand for short-term accommodation. What began as a lifestyle investment is now evolving into a business opportunity – transforming ordinary homeowners into hoteliers, hosts, and hostesses.

Sales executive Ms Shantel Magodo says Westprop is the new economic driver in town.

“Residents are curating unique guest experiences, blending Zimbabwean hospitality with modern convenience. The company is ushering Zimbabweans into a new world of hospitality entrepreneurship. It is truly and honour to be part of that movement,” she says.

A recent visit to the apartments showed that the apartments are being run like boutique hotels, complete with personalized services and curated interiors.

With the introduction of planned amenities such as swimming pools, paddle ball, gyms and landscaped gardens, the estate will give the new entrepreneurs a competitive edge.

When asked for comment, Mr Sharpe confirmed the organic shift.

“This entrepreneurial shift is not only empowering residents financially but also contributing to Harare’s tourism and hospitality ecosystem. Guests staying at Millennium Heights experience the vibrancy of WestProp’s lifestyle developments, while residents enjoy steady income streams and the pride of running their own ventures”.

WestProp has always championed sustainable urban evolution by creating spaces where people do not just live, but thrive. Millennium Heights is now a living case study of how lifestyle estates can incubate entrepreneurship.

By fostering an environment where residents can innovate, WestProp is cultivating a new generation of business-minded individuals who are redefining hospitality in Zimbabwe.