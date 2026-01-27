Zim–India Axis Strengthens with UN Security Council Backing

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe and India have reaffirmed their strong political and economic partnership pledging reciprocal support for each other’s bids for non-permanent seats on the United Nations Security Council.

The commitment was announced during India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations in Harare.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof. Amon Murwira represented the country at the event hosted by the Embassy of India while India was represented by Ambassador H.E. Shri Bramha Kumar.

Prof. Murwira congratulated India on its Republic Day and highlighted the significance of the occasion.

“Congratulations to India on its 77th Republic Day, a symbol of sovereignty, democratic resilience and national progress,” he said.

He also stressed Zimbabwe’s commitment to global cooperation adding that the country’s participation reflected its “constitutional commitment to international solidarity and peaceful coexistence.”

A major focus of the event was the mutual diplomatic support between the two countries at the United Nations.

Prof. Murwira emphasized that this cooperation demonstrates shared principles and a commitment to global stability.

“The mutual endorsement demonstrates shared values and a common vision for global peace, security and multilateral cooperation, particularly among countries of the Global South,” he said.

Ambassador Bramha Kumar reaffirmed India’s backing of Zimbabwe’s UN bid describing Harare as “a trusted partner on issues of mutual concern at international forums.”

He added that the partnership reflects “a firm belief in South-South cooperation and a rules-based international order.”

The two countries also highlighted the growing strength of economic relations. Prof. Murwira praised Indian businesses in Zimbabwe for driving development.

“Major Indian companies operating in Zimbabwe were commended for contributing to infrastructure development, job creation and productivity growth,” he said.

Ambassador Kumar noted that Indian investments in Zimbabwe are now estimated at US$600 million, “providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of Zimbabweans,” and expressed confidence that Indian businesses “would continue to play a significant role in Zimbabwe’s economic transformation.”

Both countries pledged to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, agriculture, education, science and technology, mining, and digital infrastructure. Prof. Murwira highlighted Zimbabwe’s readiness to expand collaboration in green energy

“Zimbabwe also commended India’s leadership in renewable energy initiatives, including the International Solar Alliance, and expressed readiness to expand collaboration in green energy and skills development,” he said.

The celebrations also underscored historical ties between the two nations, dating back to trade and educational exchanges with the Mutapa Empire, as well as India’s support during Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle.

Marking more than four decades of diplomatic relations, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to “strengthening political solidarity, deepening economic cooperation and supporting each other on the global stage, particularly at the United Nations.”