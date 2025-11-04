Whitecliff Residents Celebrate Title Deeds Breakthrough After Years of Uncertainty

Residents of Whitecliff, in Zvimba East constituency on the outskirts of Harare have hailed the government’s move to begin issuing title deeds to households under the Garikai/Hlalani Kuhle housing scheme describing the decision as a long-overdue milestone offering security and hope for future development.

The development follows a Cabinet announcement confirming that formal processes have started to pave the way for negotiations between beneficiaries and landowners.

The initiative will allow residents to secure legal ownership of their homes under the Presidential Title Deeds Programme.

Ward 35 councillor Ephraim Gonzo said the decision demonstrates the government’s commitment to land tenure security and inclusive urban development.

“We are very grateful for the developments from Cabinet to resolve a long-standing battle to compensate Eddies Pfugari Estate. Residents can now acquire title deeds, fulfilling one of ZANU PF’s promises during the 2023 election campaign,” Gonzo said.

He added that progress towards the country’s Vision 2030 goals was now becoming visible in the settlement.

For long-time resident Edwin Mbofana, the announcement brings relief after nearly two decades of uncertainty following the land reform programme and subsequent expansion of urban settlements.

“This gives us peace of mind; we have been living with uncertainty for years. With title deeds, we can finally invest in proper homes and services — we hope development will now bring roads, water and better sanitation,” he said

Zvimba East legislator Kudakwashe Mananzva said the programme would also drive local development by allowing residents to use their properties as collateral, potentially boosting small-scale investment and community-led improvement initiatives.