Crisis Coalition Slams Tanzania Poll ‘Charade’

Local civic society organizations under the banner of the Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition have accused authorities in Tanzania of intensifying political repression and widespread human rights abuses following the disputed general election held on 29 October 2025.

In a statement, the coalition rejected the poll outcome which saw President Samia Suluhu Hassan declared the winner with 97.86% of the vote.

The group said the result reflected a total disregard of international tenets of credibility, openness and fairness.

The coalition alleged that Tanzanian authorities shut down media platforms, blocked information flows, banned opposition candidates and restricted civic space during the electoral period.

“The government intensified efforts to shut down media and democratic space… effectively silencing citizens and cutting off information flows,” the group said.

It cited the imprisonment of key opposition figures including CHADEMA’s Tundu Lissu and the barring of ACT-Wazalendo leader Zitto Kabwe from contesting arguing that the move “stripped the election of legitimacy and deprived Tanzanians of a genuine choice”.

According to the coalition reports have documented more than 18 200 human rights violations in Tanzania since 2019 while media accounts suggest over 8 000 civilians have been killed since the latest polls.

Independent observers have also reportedly recorded arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and digital censorship.

The organisation accused Tanzania of violating regional democratic standards including the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and SADC electoral principles.

“This situation represents a serious violation of established democratic norms and poses a significant risk to regional stability,” the coalition warned.

The coalition called on Tanzanian authorities to halt violence against civilians, restore civic freedoms and conduct fresh elections under independent supervision.

It also urged SADC, the African Union and the wider international community to intervene and help mediate the crisis.

“We call for a return to genuine democratic processes, full respect for human rights, and the restoration of political space for all Tanzanians,” the group said.