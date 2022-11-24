Ervine, Chibhabha Plunder Centuries As Eagles Soar High On Day One

Eagles – 346-2 in 64.2 overs (Craig Ervine 143*, Chamu Chibhabha 113*, Kudzai Maunze 73; Brian Mudzinganyama 1/16, Keith Jaure 1/57)

Southern Rocks –

Day 1 – Stumps

Craig Ervine and Chamu Chibhabha hit centuries to help Eagles take opening day honours as they reached 346 for two at stumps against Southern Rocks in their first Logan Cup match of the 2022/23 domestic season at Old Hararians Sports Club on Thursday.

The start of the four-day game was delayed owing to a wet outfield, following a downpour in the capital the previous day, and an early lunch was taken before play began.

Rocks are probably regretting their decision to put Eagles in to bat on winning the toss.

They took an early wicket, as in the fifth over Keith Jaure had Tinashe Kamunhukamwe caught by Cephas Zhuwao for eight, with the score on 22.

His opening partner, Kudzai Maunze, was in good form, though, and with Ervine now in they put the Rocks bowling attack to the sword.

Maunze scored 73 off 115 balls before he was dismissed lbw to Brian Mudzinganyama with the score at 157, having added 135 for the second wicket with Ervine.

Ervine scored at almost a run a ball, but he was outshone by the next man, Chibhabha, who scored at better than a run a minute.

Not another wicket fell during the day, and both batters reached their centuries.

When bad light forced early stumps, Ervine’s score was 143 not out, and he has so far faced 152 balls and hit a six and 20 fours.

Chibhabha is still there with 113 off 109 balls to date, with a six and 15 fours, and their partnership is now worth 189 runs and counting.

The bowling has been shared among eight Rocks players, with only Jaure and Mudzinganyama having picked up wickets so far.

********************************************

Rhinos – 280 all out in 62.5 overs (Kiran Carlson 92*, Johnathan Campbell 50, Trevor Gwandu 26; Donald Tiripano 4/57, Victor Nyauchi 3/65, Tony Munyonga 1/13)

Mega Market Mountaineers – 58-2 in 17 overs (Spencer Magodo 26*, Tony Munyonga 13*, Timycen Maruma 7; Trevor Gwandu 1/15, Tafara Chingwara 1/30)

Day 1 – Stumps: Mega Market Mountaineers trail by 222 runs

In the other Logan Cup match at Harare Sports Club, Glamorgan professional Kiran Carlson scored an excellent 92 not out to help Rhinos out of a hole to reach a total of 280.

Mega Market Mountaineers in reply scored 58 for two wickets by the close.

Play started on time and Mountaineers, winning the toss, put Rhinos in to bat.

Rhinos made quite a good start, with Takudzwanashe Kaitano with 14 and Eddie Byrom with 24 making 40 together for the first wicket in 10 overs.

But then some fine pace bowling by Victor Nyauchi and Donald Tiripano caused such a collapse that five overs later four wickets were down for 49.

After the openers went, Tarisai Musakanda (9) and Ryan Burl (0) were also dismissed, and Rhinos were in trouble.

Then came the saving partnership, as Johnathan Campbell joined Carlson, and they pulled Rhinos out of the mire with a partnership of 77 for the fifth wicket.

Campbell fell immediately after scoring 50, his positive innings lasting 56 balls, but Carlson stayed while Nyasha Mayavo (8) and Brandon Mavuta (13) came and went.

Carl Mumba briefly threatened to take over the innings, smashing 24 off 15 balls, while Trevor Gwandu made a very useful 26.

Unfortunately, none of Carlson’s team-mates could stay long enough to see him to his century.

The last man, Tafara Chingwara, held his end up for a while to score six while Carlson went after the bowling.

But when Chingwara was finally out Carlson was left stranded on 92, having faced 126 balls for his runs, which included 15 fours.

Rhinos played an aggressive innings all the way through – perhaps rather too aggressive at times – as their innings of 280 came off only 62.5 overs, a run rate of almost four and a half an over.

Tiripano finished as the most successful of the bowlers, taking four wickets for 57, while Nyauchi had three for 65.

Mountaineers in reply made a very bad start to their innings, as first Kevin Kasuza was bowled by Chingwara, the second ball of the innings without a run on the board.

He was quickly followed by his opening partner, Ben Compton, lbw to Gwandu for four, making the score 12 for two wickets.

To make matters worse, Timycen Maruma was forced to retire hurt after scoring seven, and Spencer Magodo (26) and Tony Munyonga (13) had to play out the day, both unbeaten.

They enabled Mountaineers to finish the day on 58 for two wickets.

