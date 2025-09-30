Tuesday, September 30, 2025
logo
mobile-logo
HomeSportsYadah FC Official Fined and Banned After Assault on Goalkeeper
Sports
0 Comments

Yadah FC Official Fined and Banned After Assault on Goalkeeper

By Elishamai A, Ziumbwa

A senior Yadah FC official has been fined and banned from football activities for a year after assaulting the club’s goalkeeper.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) disciplinary committee found executive member Spencer Muvadi guilty of attacking Goodknows Gurure following a league match against Ngezi Platinum at Heart Stadium on 22 August.

Muvadi was ordered to pay a US$4,000 fine and the costs of the hearing.

He has also been barred from holding any official position, conducting football business or attending PSL matches for 12 months.

Yadah FC were separately fined US$5,000 for breaching league regulations.

The club has 15 days to settle the penalty.

“The League reiterates its commitment to upholding discipline, protecting the integrity of the game and promoting a safe and professional environment for all participants,” said PSL spokesperson Kudzai Bare.

Share this article

Tags

Written by

263Chat is a Zimbabwean media organisation focused on encouraging & participating in progressive national dialogue

No comments

Leave a Comment

Related posts

News
News
News
News
Sports
News

You cannot copy content of this page