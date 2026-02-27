Youth Group Backs Electoral Reform Bill, Calls for Stability

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Zimbabwe Youth Action Platform (ZYAP) has thrown its support behind the proposed Electoral Reform Bill describing it as a key step toward strengthening political stability, improving accountability and restoring public confidence in elections.

Speaking to journalists in Harare, ZYAP National President Tonderai Chidawa said the proposed reforms seek to address long-standing governance and electoral challenges that have affected the country over the years.

Chidawa said one of the Bill’s major proposals extending terms of office from five to seven years would give elected leaders sufficient time to implement long-term development programmes while reducing the financial and administrative costs associated with frequent elections.

“Real progress requires time, consistency and stability,” Chidawa said, adding that longer terms would allow government to focus on infrastructure development and economic growth without repeated electoral disruptions.

“One of the main goals of the Bill is to promote peaceful and credible elections,” he said.

According to ZYAP, the reforms are also aimed at reinforcing institutional accountability and strengthening the management of democratic processes.

“For many years, elections have sometimes created tension and disagreement among citizens. These reforms aim to ensure clarity, transparency and acceptance of election results,” Chidawa said.

The proposed legislation further seeks to enhance coordination within national institutions through clearly defined leadership roles and responsibilities, which the organisation says are essential for effective governance.

ZYAP said credible and trusted electoral systems remain central to national unity and sustainable development, urging stakeholders to support reforms aimed at promoting peaceful political processes.

The Bill is already before Parliament where lawmakers will debate and scrutinise its provisions as well as consultations with citizens before any final decision is made.

Meanwhile, the organisation’s secretary general said whilst there are calls for a referendum from some quarters , they should utilise the 90 day period provided for to air their concerns.

.