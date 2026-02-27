Police Hunt Two Murder Suspects After Fatal Stabbings

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has launched a manhunt for two suspects wanted in connection with separate murder incidents that left two men dead in Chitungwiza and Gokwe.

Police said investigations are underway following the fatal stabbings which occurred in unrelated disputes earlier this week.

In the first case, police in Chitungwiza are searching for 30-year-old Anxious Bhonda who is wanted in connection with a murder that took place in Unit J, Zengeza.

Police allege that Bhonda stabbed Troy Chipuriro (26) on the hand and leg following an argument reportedly linked to a girlfriend. Chipuriro died at the scene.

In a separate incident, officers are also hunting for Nathan Nyoni (21) who is wanted over a killing at Mutambisi Business Centre in Gokwe on 24 February 2026.

According to police, Nyoni allegedly stabbed Takudzwa Kadirongo in the chest with a sharp object after a dispute over US$5.

The victim also died on the spot.

Police have appealed to members of the public for assistance in locating the suspects.

Authorities urged anyone with information that may lead to their arrest to report to the nearest police station.