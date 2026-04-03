Harare Magistrate Acquits Forex Firm Directors

By Judith Nyuke

​A Harare magistrate has acquitted the director of Simukai Financial Services, a Bureau de Change who was accused of swindling a businesswoman of US$97 110 in a botched currency exchange deal last year.

​Rumbidzai Bushu who was charged alongside Aleck Mufambi was represented by Ashiel Mugiya and Zebediah Bofu respectively.

​The complainant in the matter is Marjorie Kennan of Kennan Properties who alleged that the pair defrauded her during the transaction by providing a fake proof of payment.

​However, in his ruling Magistrate Artwell Sanyatwe found that the State failed to provide evidence linking the duo to the offense.

​Magistrate Sanyatwe said Kennan gave inconsistent testimonies regarding her claims and appeared unsure of the exact amount she was allegedly defrauded of as she provided two different figures.

​The court also noted that the exhibits produced during trial failed to link the pair to the offense as the origin of the proof of payment could not be established.

​Magistrate Sanyatwe further noted that while the pair maintained their innocence, Kennan acknowledged during cross-examination that the underlying transaction was illegal.

​Consequently, the court ruled that a conviction could not be sustained under such circumstances.

​”I find both accused persons not guilty and they are acquitted,” said Magistrate Sanyatwe.