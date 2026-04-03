Socialite Patricia Jack Fined for Disorderly Conduct

By Judith Nyuke

Socialite Patricia Jack has been ordered to pay a US$150 fine after pleading guilty to disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an incident where she insulted police officers at the Highlands Police Station in Harare.

Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai ruled that failure to pay the fine will result in a 30-day prison sentence.

Represented by Takudzwa Mutyavaviri, the State proved that on March 29, 2026, at around 22:00 hours, Jack arrived at ZRP Highlands following the arrest of a friend.

She proceeded to shout obscenities at the officers, invoking the names of high-ranking government officials to intimidate them.

This disruptive behavior tarnished the station’s image and interfered with ongoing police duties.