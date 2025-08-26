ZACC Officer Opposes Bail for Suspected Fraudster

A Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officer, Mr. Erick Chacha, has opposed bail for suspected fraudster Harry Muzondo, who allegedly defrauded his employer, Sensene Investments (Pvt) Ltd, of US$60,000 through the unlawful sale of a stand without the company’s consent.

In opposing bail, Mr. Chacha argued that Muzondo is likely to flee the jurisdiction if released. He further stated that the accused may interfere with State witnesses. Mr. Chacha also told the court that the charges Muzondo faces attract a custodial sentence, which may induce him to abscond.

Sensene Investments (Pvt) Ltd is represented in the matter by its Chief Operating Officer, Marshall Jonga.

The State, represented by Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi, alleged that on July 8, 2015, the Ministry of Local Government, in line with Zimbabwe’s urban expansion policy, issued a Deed of Transfer to Sensene Investments (Pvt) Ltd for a portion of land at Odar Farm, Harare. This transfer was part of a national effort to regularize informal settlements and promote structured urban development.

The State further told the court that the entity was empowered to act as a custodian and intermediary, tasked with collecting compensation payments from existing land occupants. Upon receipt of these payments, Sensene Investments was to issue title deeds, thereby converting informal tenure into formal legal ownership.

According to court documents, on July 19, 2017, Muzondo fraudulently sold Stand Number 7650, Odar Farm, to Livingstone Garikayi. The sale was executed without the knowledge, consent, or authorization of Sensene Investments (Pvt) Ltd, the legal title holder. It is alleged Muzondo was fully aware that he had no lawful right or authority to dispose of the stand.

Despite this, he proceeded to misrepresent his position, creating the illusion of legitimacy.

Mr. Chonzi told the court that Garikayi, acting in good faith and relying on Muzondo’s representations, paid US$60,000 for the stand, under the assumption that the transaction was valid and that he would receive full legal ownership. However, due to Muzondo’s intentional deception, Garikayi suffered actual financial prejudice, losing both the money and the anticipated property rights.

As a result of the misrepresentation made by the accused, the complainant suffered an actual prejudice of US$60,000.

On another count, which occurred in 2010, the Government of Zimbabwe officially acquired the remainder of Ador Farm, measuring 605.8092 hectares, converting it into State land.

The court heard that on December 4, 2012, Muzondo fraudulently entered into an agreement of sale with Rudo Christine Gorimani and corruptly sold Stand Number 6994 of the remainder of Ador Farm, Southlea Park, Harare, measuring 2,000 square metres.

When Muzondo entered into these agreements of sale, he knew very well that the transactions were null and void, as he was not the owner of the farm. Furthermore, the remainder of Ador Farm was State land, which could not be privately sold.

As a result of this misrepresentation, the Government of Zimbabwe was prejudiced of thousands of dollars.