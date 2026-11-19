Government is considering constructing new dams as an alternative to desilting ageing water bodies, amid growing concerns over river degradation and the impact of illegal alluvial gold mining on the country’s water resources.

Agriculture, Mechanisation and Water Resources Development Minister Anxious Masuka told Parliament that several rivers and dams across the country were facing severe siltation, with Mazowe Dam among the affected water bodies.

He was responding to Uzumba legislator Wiriranai Muchemwa who had sought clarification on whether Government’s River Rehabilitation Programme would also include the desilting of dams to improve their water-holding capacity.

Muchemwa said the rehabilitation of rivers would have limited impact if the dams connected to them remained heavily silted.

“These rivers are connected to dams and dams are being affected by siltation. Can we expect desiltation of dams to be done so that they hold water?” he asked.

He added “Looking at what is happening right now, our livestock are drowning in mud because of droughts.”

In response, Masuka acknowledged that the country was grappling with widespread siltation largely attributed to gold miners and individuals conducting alluvial mining along river systems.

He said Government was assessing the extent of the damage and exploring possible interventions, including the construction of new dams.

Masuka cited Mazowe Dam which he said was built in 1920 and had accumulated significant amounts of silt over the years.

He noted that the dam had exceeded the generally accepted 50-year lifespan of water infrastructure raising questions about the viability and cost of restoring its original capacity.

“Those who specialise in dam construction normally say that it is cheaper to construct a new dam than to engage in de-siltation,” Masuka said.

However, he said Government would deploy a technical team to assess Mazowe Dam and recommend the most appropriate intervention.

The minister also warned that the destruction of wetlands through settlements and other human activities was worsening water shortages as wetlands play a critical role in supplying water to dams and replenishing underground water reserves.

He urged communities to stop cultivating gardens and constructing houses along riverbanks, saying environmental conservation required collective responsibility.

Responding to a supplementary question from Muchemwa on whether companies undertaking river rehabilitation were being paid or allowed to recover costs through mining activities, Masuka said Government had identified 67 companies to participate in the programme.

He said an assessment of 205 companies had been conducted before the selected firms were authorised to undertake rehabilitation work along 15 rivers including Mazowe, Nyati and Save.

However, the minister expressed concern that some companies had disregarded the terms of their engagement, with others allegedly conducting mining activities instead of rehabilitating damaged river systems.

“Most of these companies did not read or they did not understand, because some went to the ground and at the end of the day, they did not go to do the rehabilitation exercise. Some were found doing what they were not expected to be doing,” he said.

Masuka said Government was reviewing the programme and would issue a statement outlining the implementation arrangements including how participating companies would be compensated and the conditions governing their work.

He added that the exercise was being coordinated through an Inter-Ministerial Committee involving the Ministries of Agriculture, Mines and Mining Development, Environment, Climate and Wildlife, Local Government and Public Works and Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

The committee also includes the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA).

Responding to concerns raised by Chiredzi Central legislator Ropafadzo Makumire over mining activities along riverbanks and stream banks, Masuka said the multi-sectoral approach was intended to ensure that mining, environmental protection and water resource management were addressed collectively.

He said continued mining activities in restricted areas indicated that some operators were failing to comply with Government directives.