Zanu PF, CCC Youths Commits To Violent-Free 2023 Plebiscite

Zanu PF and opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths have committed to a peaceful 2023 harmonized elections saying political violence should have no place in national politics.

In different addresses made at a 4-H Zimbabwe organised event in Harare yesterday, five political parties including MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora, FEEZ led by Godfrey Tsenengamu and the Professor Lovemore Madhuku led National Constitutional Assembly (NCA), youth leaders recognised the central role of young people in national politics.

Speaking after the event, ZANU PF Deputy National Youth Commissar, Taurai Kandishaya said as a party they are against political violence.

“We thank the organizers for this. the youth plays an important role for the country to have a peaceful election.

“As Zanu PF we have always shunned violence and we continue to do so we are against the act of violence,” he said.

CCC youths spokesperson Stephen Chuma urged the organizers to spread the message to other provinces including rural areas.

“This was a very good initiative for us the youth to come together and discuss ways in which we can build up for a peaceful election.

“We hope this will also be spread to other provinces and even rural areas because as a party we will not tolerate any violence from our members,” said Chuma.

The event was held under 4-H Zimbabwe thematic area of ‘Youth Civic Engagement’ which aims to enrich the spirit of peace building and tolerance in the country.

4-H Zimbabwe director John Muchenje said his organization’s main agenda is to educate the youth so that they are not used as political tools in violence.

“What we wanted to achieve is for our political parties to tolerate each other.

“We have seen that youths at most are used as political tools to perpetrate violence, so we are basically educating them that we are one people, one nation hence elections must be done in a peaceful manner,” he said.

The meeting was not without drama as Zanu PF and CCC youths engaged in some altercations over past incidences of violence.

The event was also graced by a representative from the Ministry of Youth , Arts, Sports and Culture and Zimbabwe Electoral Commission spokesperson Jasper Mangwana who both emphasized on the role youths play electoral processes.