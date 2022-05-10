UZ Wolves Wins Maiden MNL Volleyball Super Six Title

Volleyball side UZ Wolves players were crowned the 2022 MNL Super Six Men’s Volleball tournament winners after after sweeping army side Black Rhinos in a thrilling encounter played at the University of Zimbabwe sports complex on Sunday.

By Innocent Chimcheka

The two day tournament which was held at the UZ courts was the first in over a year after the games were put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The tournament kicked-off on Saturday with participating teams placed in two pools.

In the opening match, the hosts UZ Wolves eased past Mambas to win the game 3-1 before sealing the top spot in the group with a similar scoreline over Harare City.

UZ Wolves’ clean sweep saw them book a semi final spot against NABA whom they thrashed 3-1 to set up an enthralling encounter against Black Rhinos in the finals.

The other pool saw army side Black Rhinos who were seeking their first ever title dominating the group with 3-0 win over Support Unit, in a rather one-sided encounter.

The army side booked their place in the semi-finals after getting the better of NABA before cruising past Mambas to book a final with UZ Wolves.

The hosts UZ Wolves were eventually crowned 2022 MNL Super Six Champions after beating Black Rhinos 3-1 in an entertaining final.

The tournament was held in preparation of the league which is set to start at the end of May.

Speaking after the final, MNL Technical Manager Munyaradzi Mavima said “we intend to create more completion for our provincial league and improve Zimbabwean volleyball as we target Zone 6 competitions schedules for December 2022in Zambia.

“Players need encouragement through recognition either monetary rewards or acknowledgement of their efforts,” said Mavima.