ZANU PF Councillor Nabbed Selling Former Mines Minister Amos Midzi’s Estate

ZANU PF Councillor for Ward 11 Seke Rural, Pattson Chipunza, has been nabbed for land fraud allegations.

The arrest was made by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), raising allegations of fraudulently subdividing and selling land belonging to the late former Minister of Mines and Mining Development, Mr Amos Midzi’s estate.

Allegations are that in December 2022, the accused person fraudulently subdivided Subdivision 1 of Earling Farm in Beatrice and engaged an agent to advertise the subdivided land for sale.

The complainant, Phillip Chapfunga, saw an advert and approached the agent. He was referred to the accused, who falsely introduced himself as the village head and owner of the land.

Acting on the misrepresentation, Chapfunga purchased a piece of land measuring 63 hectares for US$29,000.00 and made an additional investment of US$41,000.00 on the farm infrastructure.

The fraud was discovered by a co-executor of the estate of the late Midzi, who reported the matter to ZACC, leading to Chipunza’s arrest.

The accused is set to appear in court on 19 June 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

