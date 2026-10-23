Govt Moves to Protect Families Displaced by Development

The Government has partnered with the Centre for Conflict Management and Transformation (CCMT) to develop a national compensation framework and relocation guidelines for communities displaced by development projects.

The Ministry of National Housing and Social Amenities signed a memorandum of understanding with CCMT to strengthen safeguards for people affected by infrastructure and housing developments.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Housing Minister Professor Paul Mavima said development should not leave displaced families worse off.

“Development should not transfer the cause of national progress to individuals and displaced families must be supported to rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Mavima said the partnership would focus on policy development, technical collaboration, capacity building, multi-stakeholder dialogue and knowledge sharing.

It will also support the finalisation of a handbook outlining best practices for managing development-induced displacement alongside the development of a research-based national compensation framework.

The minister said the initiative was aligned with Clause 65 of the Zimbabwe National Housing Human Settlements Policy which calls for a comprehensive compensation and relocation framework backed by capacity building across all levels of government.

Development projects can displace communities from their homes and land, disrupting livelihoods, cultural heritage and access to natural resources.

Inadequate compensation and poor consultation can also trigger disputes between affected communities and project developers.

Mavima said infrastructure and housing projects should be preceded by proper planning and timely consultations, with fair compensation and dignified resettlement arrangements for affected families.

He called on government ministries, local authorities, civil society organisations and communities to support the implementation of the agreement, saying it should deliver tangible results.

CCMT works with communities and other stakeholders through community empowerment, dialogue and advocacy for policies that protect displaced populations.

The organisation promotes free, prior and informed consent, fair compensation and inclusive socio-economic development including opportunities for affected communities to benefit from projects through employment and other initiatives.

Mavima said achieving peaceful and inclusive development required coordination across government and respect for the rights, dignity and livelihoods of communities affected by national development projects.