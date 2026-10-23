Scores Feared Trapped as Building Under Construction Collapses in Nairobi

Scores of people were feared trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, leaving a massive pile of concrete and twisted debris.

The building came down at about 13:00 local time on Friday along a busy commercial street in Eastleigh, an area frequented by thousands of traders and residents.

Images from the scene showed several floors crushed on top of one another, complicating efforts to reach anyone who may have been trapped beneath the rubble.

Nairobi police chief Issa Mohamud said the building had more than 10 upper floors under construction.

Rescue operations were further complicated by unrest in the surrounding area, with police firing tear gas at people allegedly looting nearby shops as officers attempted to secure the scene and allow emergency teams to work.

It was not immediately clear how many people were inside the building when it collapsed or whether there were any confirmed fatalities.

Joseph Kaula, a plasterer who was working on the fifth floor, said he narrowly escaped after hearing screams and seeing fellow workers rushing towards the exits.

He said workers were shouting warnings that the building was collapsing, prompting him to flee.

The incident has raised renewed concerns about construction safety in Nairobi, where rapid urban development has increased pressure on building standards and regulatory oversight.

Rescue teams continued efforts to search the rubble for survivors amid fears that workers and other people could still be trapped beneath the debris.