ZanuPF Denies Hand In Murehwa Violence

ZanuPF Director of Information, Tafadzwa Mugwadi has dismissed that his party played a part in the Murehwa violence which left an elderly man hospitalized.

In a video posted online, senior citizens are seen being beaten by assailants who accuse them of being members of the opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Nelson Chamisa.

Mugwadi said the violence cannot be attributed to ZanuPF members as there was nothing to identify the culprits’ political affiliation.

“Clearly, there is nothing in statements uttered or visuals shown which identifies the culprits as ZANU PF supporters,” Mugwadi said adding that the culprits must be brought to book.

“What I however find irresponsible is when desperate clueless political upstarts start to drive and wage misleading narratives that the perpetrators should be referred to as ZANU PF supporters,” he added.

He insinuated that the violence could be battles between the CCC and MDC-T who have had disputes in the past year.

“Remember CCC-MDC-T/ A Harvest House battles which were similarly blamed on ZANU PF yet it was their succession wars. To this day, they still have not taken responsibility over attempts to burn Dr Thokozane Khupe, Elias Mudzuri and Douglass Mwonzora at Tsvangirai’s funeral,” he noted.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police said it is conducting investigations.

Chamisa dismissed the attacks while calling for an end to violence.

“If you have support why are so violent, so heartless against citizens even the elderly??? And why should bases and vigilante groups be allowed around the country?? Are we now worse than animals?? What leadership is this that invests in violence? Violence is very expensive!” he tweeted.

With the country gearing up for elections later in the year, politically motivated violence has been on the rise.

During last year’s by-elections, hundreds of cases of violence were recorded around the country mainly targeting opposition members.

Zimbabwe has a long history of violent elections, with opposition parties repeatedly accusing Zanu-PF of being the main perpetrators.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has repeatedly urged peace in the country but the Zimbabwe strongman has failed to take action against perpetrators.

