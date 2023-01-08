fbpx
Sunday, January 8, 2023
International, News
 Jack Ma ‘Resurfaces’ In Thailand

Chinese billionaire and founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma was spotted in Bangkok , Thailand after being off the public eye for over a year.

Ma had avoided being in public since regulators in China launched a clampdown on his business empire in 2021.

According to a Reuters report, Ma attended a boxing match at Bangkok’s Rajadamnern Stadium where he posed with clenched fists for a photograph with Thai boxing champion Sombat “Buakaw” Banchamek.

Meanwhile, the billionaire is to give up control of the Chinese fintech giant after a regulatory crackdown.

Ant Group said that after the change no-one would have overall control. Following that criticism, Ant Group’s planned stock market flotation was abruptly halted.

