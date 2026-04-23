ZBC Expands National Broadcasts Beyond Harare

By Tinomudaishe Muzanenhamo

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC) is stepping up efforts to shift key operations outside the capital as newly upgraded studios in Bulawayo take on a larger role in national coverage.

The state broadcaster says its Montrose Studios are now fully equipped to handle major broadcasts marking a move away from its long-standing hub at Pockets Hill in Harare.

Board chairperson Helliate Rushwaya said the transition reflects a broader push to decentralise services and widen access to national programming.

“This is not just about modernising infrastructure, but about decentralising services and ensuring national coverage is more inclusive and efficient,” she said.

The developments come as the broadcaster continues its coverage of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair where Montrose Studios have played a central role in delivering live content.

According to ZBC, the Bulawayo facility has already been used to air high-profile events, including this year’s Independence Day celebrations, demonstrating its growing capacity.

Ms Rushwaya said the shift also aligns with efforts to adopt digital technologies and remain competitive in a rapidly changing media environment.

“This year’s ZITF theme, ‘Connected Economies, Competitive Industries,’ speaks directly to what we are doing as ZBC. We are embracing digital platforms and modern technologies to remain relevant and competitive,” she said.

Montrose Studios, long associated with creative production in southern Zimbabwe, are now being repositioned as a key centre for national broadcasting.

ZBC says the move is expected to improve efficiency, reduce reliance on Harare-based infrastructure and promote greater regional representation in content production.

The decentralisation initiative forms part of a wider strategy to modernise the broadcaster while expanding nationwide access to its services.