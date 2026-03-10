Missing SIM Card Row Ends in Tragedy as Woman Faces Murder Charge

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A 37-year-old woman from Bulawayo has been remanded in custody after allegedly killing her husband during a dispute over a missing SIM card, prosecutors say.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe, Sibonakaliso Ndlovu appeared before the Tredgold Magistrates’ Court facing a charge of murder following the death of her 40-year-old husband, Bekezela Dube.

Prosecutors told the court that the incident occurred on 4 March 2026 at around 08:00 local time after a misunderstanding between the couple over a missing SIM card.

During the argument, Ndlovu allegedly pushed Dube to the ground. She is then said to have picked up a half brick and struck him once below the left eye.

Authorities say Dube was taken to a nearby clinic for medical attention but died while on the way.

Before his death, prosecutors allege that Dube was able to describe the assault to witnesses, information that later led to Ndlovu’s arrest.

The court remanded Ndlovu in custody and she is expected to return to court on 19 March 2026 for further proceedings.