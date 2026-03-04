Two-Year-Old Killed in Dog Attack in Bulawayo

A two-year-old girl has died after being mauled by four dogs which allegedly jumped over a fence and attacked her in Bulawayo’s Douglasdale suburb, police have said.

The incident occurred on 28 February.

The toddler, identified as Tanaka Dube had been walking with her 31-year-old mother while her 44-year-old stepfather was inside the yard feeding four dogs.

According to police, the animals suddenly leapt over the fence, ran towards the child and attacked her.

“She sustained injuries on the scalp, lacerations behind the ears, armpits and on both legs,” Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said.

The child was rushed to Mpilo Hospital where she was admitted for treatment but later died from her injuries.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) expressed condolences to the family and urged dog owners particularly those keeping large or aggressive breeds to ensure their properties are properly secured to prevent animals from escaping.

Zimbabwe records thousands of dog bite cases each year with children among the most vulnerable.

Police say investigations into the latest incident are continuing with charges against the dog owner likely.

In June last year, a Harare man was mauled to death by pitbulls with the owner arraigned before the courts facing culpable homicide charges.