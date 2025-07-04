ZCC and Christian Aid Push for Overhaul of Global Financial Systems at FfD4 Conference



By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and Christian Aid emerged as influential voices during the recently concluded Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4), held in Seville, Spain.

The high-level event, which ended yesterday, convened a wide array of stakeholders—from UN agencies and national governments to civil society, private sector players and faith-based groups—to tackle critical global financial challenges.

At the heart of the discussions were calls for a comprehensive reform of the global financial architecture.

ZCC’s Church, Peace and Just Societies Programme Director, Admire Mutizwa, delivered a pointed critique of the current global economic order during a session at the Civil Society Organizations (CSO) Forum.

“Africa is rich in minerals, yet remains poor. The extractive rush by countries like China continues to sideline indigenous communities, which is why the global financial architecture must be restructured,” he said.

Mutizwa’s remarks echoed a broader frustration expressed by many participants over systemic imbalances that have enabled the Global North to profit from exploitative structures—particularly through mounting debt burdens and illicit financial flows draining resources from the Global South.

Throughout the conference, ZCC and its partners advocated for stronger UN-led mechanisms to enforce greater transparency and accountability in global debt governance and international development cooperation.

Delegates highlighted the urgent need to reverse the loss of resources and ensure just financial practices.

A key theme that emerged was the need to bolster domestic resource mobilization.

Participants called for improved tax governance, transparency, and accountability across national systems—especially in low- and middle-income countries—as a path toward sustainable development amid escalating global crises.

ZCC’s active participation highlighted the growing role of faith-based organizations in international policy debates.

Their moral framing and grassroots connections, advocates say can drive a powerful push for equity, justice, and dignity in development finance.