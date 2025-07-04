Chipinge Mourns a Towering Son of the Soil

The Chipinge community is in mourning following the passing of Dr. Sydney Zukuzo Gata, the Executive Chairman of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA), who died late Thursday evening.

Dr. Gata, originally from the Mutema communal area under Chief Mutema, was admitted to a private hospital in Harare on Monday after experiencing chest pains.

His death has sent shockwaves through the community, with heartfelt condolences pouring in for this esteemed leader. Ward 23 Councillor Mr. Shingai Gapara expressed deep sadness over the loss. In tribute to Dr. Gata’s legacy, all political and community activities in Chipinge have been suspended.

“In honoring his legacy and respecting the Gata family, we have suspended all gatherings and programs in ward 23 of Chipinge rural. May we find strength in our collective grief and support one another during this challenging period,” Councillor Gapara stated.

Community activist Mr. Oliver Chikumba, who was among the first to announce Dr. Gata’s death, reflected on the impact of his friend.

“The giant has fallen, a man of few words and more action. The nation has been robbed. Dr. Engineer Sydney Zukuzo Gata, your legacy will forever be cherished. Rest in power, Mutape,” Chikumba said. He also shared personal memories, noting, “When I received the sad news of Mutape Gata, I didn’t believe it at first. He was a man of his words and a personal friend to me.”

Dr. Robbert Matikiti, an academic and renowned consultant, described Dr. Gata as a pivotal community leader.

“A hero who has left behind a good legacy. We will always remember his immense contributions. Hamba kahle, true Gazaland son of the soil,” Dr. Matikiti remarked.

Members of the United Church of Christ in Zimbabwe (UCCZ) have taken to social media to express their condolences, highlighting Dr. Gata’s significant contributions to the vision of Gazaland University (GU) in Chipinge. Mr. Phillimon Mlambo, Chairperson of the Gazaland University Taskforce, emphasized Dr. Gata’s role in the university’s development.

“Dr. Gata was one of our greatest advocates and cheerleaders at Gazaland University, proving to be a key contributor to its progress. He helped conceptualize the idea of establishing an Agriculture Centre of Excellence. In his honor, we are even more determined to make GU a reality,” Mr. Mlambo stated.

Dr. Sydney Gata is survived by his wife, Angeline Gata, who serves as the Deputy Minister of Primary and Secondary Education and is a Member of the National Assembly for Mutema–Musikavanhu constituency, along with his children and grandchildren.

Funeral and burial arrangements will be announced in due course.

