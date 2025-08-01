ZCDC Top Brass Under Spotlight…Salary Delays Threatens Diamond Firm

Staff Writer

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) top brass has come under spotlight over delays in the payment of employee salaries.

To date hundreds of workers at ZCDC have lost their jobs.

Instead of attributing the failure to pay salaries on time solely to fluctuating international market prices, ZCDC management must take a hard look at its internal operations, according to industry captains.

In a correspondence seen by this publication written by ZCDC Chief Executive Office Douglas Zimbango to staff on the July salaries update, he said the delays in salary paymebts was a result of the current diamond sales JV.

“As you may be aware, the JV sales arrangement was up for review on 15 June 2025. As management, we were of the view that most of the conditions precedent were not reasonable met and the average price per carat was at its lowest for May production at $17.17 per carat against total operating costs of $30.71 per carat and production costs of $23.79. We could not accept that price and so referred the matter to both Mutapa and our board.

“The board and Mutapa were of the view that we should suspend the JV while our legal teams reviewed the arrangement but to keep the business running, we then offered the May and June production to the JV Partner on a “without Prejudice” on consignment with a reduced commission and overall oversight by ZCDC. The JV partner on 30th July 2025 then rejected this outright and so tomorrow we are meeting with the board for guidance,” Zimbango said.

“Given this scenario, we are unable to pay salaries and fund production unless drastic decisions are made for which we hope will be done at tomorrow’s board meeting.,” he added.

According to sources at ZCDC, the decision to cut jobs, particularly affecting local miners, seems to sidestep the real issues plaguing the company.

A serious restructuring plan is essential, focusing on enhancing operational efficiency rather than reducing the workforce.

According to the sources who requested anonymity for fear or reprisal noted that ZCDC should consider optimizing its mining operations by investing in modern mining services.

This could include adopting new technologies and training for the workforce to improve productivity and reduce costs.

Going foward, Streamlining the procurement process is another area where ZCDC could significantly enhance efficiency.

By negotiating better contracts and sourcing materials locally, the company can reduce expenses and support the local economy.

“Upgrading the processing plant is crucial. Implementing advanced processing techniques can improve yield and reduce waste, directly impacting profitability,” a senior management source at ZCDC said.

“The recent surge in stolen stones, particularly from ZCDC operations in Mutare, highlights the urgent need for improved security measures. Investing in state-of-the-art security systems and protocols could help safeguard assets and prevent further losses.”

Despite the negative results, the question remains: why has the top management remained untouched?

The recent appointment of Mutapa as Chairman of ZCDC, replacing Mr. Munashe Shava, raises questions about the ultimate plan of the Mutapa Fund for the company.

ZCDC therefore stands at a crossroads.

Senior Industry captains further opined that Instead of retrenching local miners, management should prioritize a comprehensive restructuring plan that focuses on optimizing operations and improving security.

“ The future of ZCDC depends on its ability to adapt to market challenges while supporting its workforce and community.

“The management must act decisively on these critical points to ensure the long-term sustainability of the company and the livelihoods of those who depend on it. The time for change is now,” a senior industry captains further opined said.

Another senior industry player added that the JV has been instrumental in supporting ZCDC financially.

“As far as we know the JV has been supporting financially ZCDC as a Trading House that was purchasing and paying the stones to ZCDC even when the market was low and the stones were kept in the vaults in Dubai waiting for better times for selling them,” the industry player added.

Going foward there are a lot of questions which require answers as the struggles of the diamond miner persist.

What is the real role of the Dubai JV? where sometimes it is painted as the solution of everything while when it is convenient for ZCDC too management, the JV is blamed for being the cause of the company’a struggles.

There are also questions being asked if the Dubai JV sets up the sale prices or it is just a broker of some sort?

The sale prices being under the production cost are set by the JV or it is the current situation in the international markets? These are some of the questions which require answers.

ZCDC management have the duty to answer.