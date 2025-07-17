Zim Agricultural Show Gears Up for Biggest Edition Yet with Over 300 Exhibitors Onboard

The countdown is on for the 2025 Zimbabwe Agricultural Show and organisers say this year’s edition is already breaking records with hundreds of exhibitors confirmed and plans for an expanded showcase of the nation’s agricultural strength and innovation.

Addressing journalists in Harare, the Zimbabwe Agricultural Show (ZAS) CEO Rufaro Gumundu announced that 304 exhibitors have already confirmed participation with the number expected to climb to nearly 580.

“In terms of exhibition space, we have already allocated 62,710.64 square metres, steadily progressing toward our target of 89,000 square metres. The strong uptake is a clear reflection of the show’s continued relevance and appeal across sectors,” Gumundu said

The event, set to open officially on Friday, August 29 is designed to be more than just an exhibition.

ZAS has curated a series of Business-to-Business (B2B) engagements aimed at connecting senior executives, government leaders, and industry experts.

“These platforms are meant to exchange ideas, build partnerships, and explore innovations that can drive the growth of agricultural enterprises. Through these focused interactions, we aim to unlock new opportunities locally and internationally,” he said

Livestock competitions are also expected to draw huge attention this year.

So far, Gumundu said 120 beef and dairy cattle, 78 goats, 68 sheep, 26 pigs, 84 rabbits and 105 poultry have been entered.

He said all participating animals must carry valid Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) certificates, with judging panels including experts from both Zimbabwe and the region.

Only 300 elite provincial champions—selected through a tiered system of ward, district and provincial shows—will qualify to exhibit highlighting some of the best talent and practices in Zimbabwean agriculture.

Tobacco and cotton sectors will also be on show.

Tobacco earned the country USD 1.13 billion in the past year, with over 340 million kilograms produced.

Cotton, a key driver of rural development and foreign currency earnings will feature in a dedicated section focused on value addition.

Organisers have stepped up logistics and safety measures with new entry gates expanded parking and enhanced security through advanced technology.

Children will be tagged on entry to support safety and quick reunification if separated from guardians.

The Glamis Arena will host live performances, fireworks displays on three nights and family-friendly attractions designed to entertain all ages.

“This year promises to be the most exciting yet. It’s not just a show—it’s a celebration of Zimbabwe’s agricultural potential,” Gumundu said.