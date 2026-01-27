Parents Cry Foul Over Alleged Corruption, Abuse of Funds at Danhiko School

Serious allegations of corruption, financial abuse and maladministration have engulfed Danhiko School in Msasa, a government-run institution for learners with disabilities as parents accuse school authorities of turning the school into a cash cow at the expense of vulnerable students.

At the centre of the storm is the school’s Responsible Authority head and director Witness Magulula who parents allege is using proxies including his ex-wife to supply school uniforms at exorbitant prices with proceeds allegedly not accounted for in the school’s official bank accounts.

Parents further claim that a US$30 registration fee charged to each learner is similarly unaccounted for raising fresh questions about financial transparency at the institution.

“We are being milked dry. You pay registration fees, you pay for uniforms at inflated prices, you pay boarding fees but there is no paper trail. When you ask questions you are labelled a troublemaker,” said one parent who requested anonymity for fear of reprisals.



The allegations extend to the US$280 boarding fee per student, which parents say is being abused through alleged collusion between Magulula and some members of staff.

According to concerned parents, the boarding fees meant to cater for food, utilities, accommodation and student welfare have become a lucrative revenue stream for a few individuals, while conditions at the school continue to deteriorate.

“How can a boarding school have no electricity when we pay US$280? A borehole donated to the school was allegedly diverted to a game park within the vicinity of the school, yet no explanation has been given,” another parent asked.

An electricity transformer the school authorirties allege was stolen whilst some parents suspect a different story because no satisfactory explanation has been provided.

Parents also allege that corporate donations and contributions from well-wishers are being misused, including wheelchairs reportedly meant for students with disabilities.

According to the allegations, some donated wheelchairs were sold through proxies at a local hospital, denying deserving learners critical mobility support.

Beyond finances, parents say the learning environment at Danhiko has become increasingly hostile and unsafe.

School land has allegedly been leased to a private individual who has turned it into a vehicle garage, raising concerns about safety, noise and the erosion of a child-friendly environment.

Additionally, wooden cabins have reportedly been erected at the school entrance, while signage posts for the deaf have been removed, a move parents say undermines the school’s mandate to support learners with disabilities.

The School Development Committee (SDC) is also accused of being routinely bypassed in key decision-making processes.

Ancillary staff are reportedly owed several months’ salaries while revenue from paid billboards erected on school premises is allegedly not accounted for.

Parents further allege that the deputy head, described as professional and diligent was sidelined under unclear circumstances while at least three teachers with a history of absenteeism remain unaddressed despite formal complaints.

“The system protects itself. Reports are made, nothing happens, and the same people remain in charge,” said a parent

Despite reports having been filed with the District Schools Inspector and the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) parents say there has been little movement, fuelling suspicions that Magulula may be working in cahoots with officials from the Epworth–Mabvuku–Tafara (EPMafara) Education District.

Contacted for comment, the school head acknowledged that Danhiko was facing challenges but stressed that the school’s Responsible Authority, headed by Magulula was in control of operations.

Efforts to get a clear position from the SDC chairman Tonderai Mutambikwa yielded little clarity.

“We tried our best to resolve the issues, it is what it is,” Mutambikwa said declining to confirm or deny the allegations.

Repeated attempts to obtain a comment from Witness Magulula were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages sent to his mobile phone.

Parents are now calling for urgent intervention by the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, ZACC and Parliament warning that continued inaction risks normalising corruption at an institution meant to serve some of the country’s most vulnerable children.

“Thisi is a crime scene, Danhiko is not a business. It is a lifeline for children with disabilities. What is happening here is a betrayal. We call upon authorities to reign in on perpetrators. We cannot allow this to happen.,” said a parent