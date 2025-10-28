Zim Breaks Wheat Record Again, Becomes Africa’s Wheat Powerhouse

By Elishamai A. Ziumbwa

Zimbabwe has set a new agricultural milestone after surpassing its wheat production record for the second year running harvesting 578,059 metric tonnes in the 2025 season.

The achievement cements the nation’s place as one of only two wheat self-sufficient countries in Africa.

Agriculture Minister Anxious Masuka confirmed that this year’s output has already exceeded last year’s record of 562,091 metric tonnes harvested from 110,543 hectares of land.

“This production already exceeds our national annual requirement, estimated at 360 000 metric tonnes,” Masuka said.

He added that the country is now eyeing export markets within the region and beyond, as it continues to harvest the remaining 12 023 hectares to reach a total of 122 566 hectares under cultivation.

Masuka noted that no general wheat imports will be required this year, though some millers may continue sourcing high-gluten wheat from abroad to cater for specific bread varieties.

“Certain millers have indicated that their mills and bread styles require higher gluten content wheat not achievable locally. Such imports will continue under existing arrangements, without any additional costs,” he said.

To maintain price stability and steady supply, the government has been working through the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) to release wheat stocks to millers.

“In recent weeks, government through the GMB has availed over 6 518 metric tonnes to various millers to stabilise supply and ensure the availability of quality wheat. The current price stability of wheat products is partly due to this timely intervention,” said Masuka.

The Minister urged millers registered under the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act to engage with the government for continued support in sustaining stability in the wheat market.

Masuka also commended the nation’s 16 362 wheat farmers, describing their collective effort as a triumph for Zimbabwe’s agricultural resilience.

“May I take this opportunity to congratulate the 16 362 farmers who produced wheat during the 2025 season. This coalition of forward-looking Zimbabweans for progress will always be triumphant,” he said.