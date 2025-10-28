Two Children Dead, 14 Hospitalised After Suspected Food Poisoning

By Elishamai Alouis Ziumbwa

A traditional beer ceremony in Mashava turned tragic on Sunday after two children died and 14 others were hospitalised following suspected food poisoning.

Police confirmed the incident, saying investigations are underway to determine the cause of the deaths and illness.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victims, who had attended the traditional ceremony, began complaining of severe stomach pains shortly after eating.

“Suddenly, the children and adults fell ill with stomach pains, resulting in the death of two minors aged three and seven years,” Nyathi said.

Four children and seven adults are in critical condition at Masvingo General Hospital while three others are being treated at Mashava Clinic.

Police are yet to identify the source of the poisoning but have urged the public to take extra precautions when preparing and serving food at community events.

“The ZRP is conducting investigations into the sad incident. More details will be released in due course,” Nyathi said.

The tragedy has plunged the Mashava community into mourning, with residents expressing shock over the sudden loss of young lives at what was meant to be a cultural celebration.