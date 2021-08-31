Southlea Park Man Murdered For Stealing Canvas Tent

A 35-year-old Southlea Park man was on Monday morning found dead after he was allegedly killed by suspected drug dealers, the police have confirmed.

By Sharmel Muzvowa/Nathan Guma

Tadeiwa Hove of house number 7149 Stoneridge, Southlea Park was found dead in the early hours of Monday.

According to Hove’s relatives, he was taken at around midmorning of Sunday 29 August 2021 by the suspected drug dealers who accused him of stealing a canvas tent from a nearby car park.

“This is the time he is said to have lastly talked to his wife,” said Hove’s cousin, Thulani Makuwa.

Hove’s murderers reportedly forced him into their car and drove off to an unknown destination.

His wife reportedly called the suspected murderers at dusk to confirm his whereabouts and was told they they would return him after they had finished drinking beer.

Details of how they killed him are not yet known but his corpse was found the following morning near his house.

Police have since confirmed the incident.

“The report is being attended to. We are looking for four suspects who are said to be involved in the case. Meanwhile, the corpse has been taken to the mortuary,” said Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner, Paul Nyathi.