Zim Wraps Up Pacific Tour to Rally Support for UN Security Council Bid

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe has concluded a diplomatic push in the Pacific as it steps up efforts to secure a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council ahead of the 3 June 2026 General Assembly vote.

Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Prof. Amon Murwira, travelled to Fiji, Tonga and the Solomon Islands as Special Envoy of President Emmerson Mnangagwa delivering a formal message from the Head of State to leaders in the region.

Harare is seeking election to a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council with the vote set to take place at the United Nations General Assembly in June next year.

According to Prof. Murwira, the outreach was guided by Zimbabwe’s foreign policy thrust of inclusive engagement and sovereign equality among nations.

“We are 193 member states of the United Nations. There is no small or big state,” he said.

He said Zimbabwe’s presence in the Pacific demonstrated practical respect for every nation’s voice in global affairs.

“By coming to the Pacific, Zimbabwe is living the principle that every nation matters and every voice counts,” said Prof. Murwira.

During his meeting with Fiji’s Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Lenora Qereqeretabua, Prof. Murwira formally presented his letter of appointment as Special Envoy and conveyed President Mnangagwa’s request for Fiji’s support.

He described the discussions as warm and constructive, expressing optimism about the outcome.

The Zimbabwean delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Acting Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum, Desna Solofa where it outlined Harare’s commitment to inclusive multilateralism and South-South cooperation.

“Climate change and sustainability are key pillars of Zimbabwe’s campaign,” Prof. Murwira said.

He said climate-related security threats were a shared concern between Southern Africa and Pacific Island states, though they manifested differently.

“If elected to the Security Council, Zimbabwe will champion collective global action to address climate-related security threats, particularly those affecting vulnerable states such as SIDS,” he said.

Prof. Murwira noted that while Pacific Island nations face rising sea levels and saltwater intrusion threatening agriculture and communities, Zimbabwe and much of Southern Africa are grappling with recurring droughts that undermine food security and livelihoods.

He further said Zimbabwe’s campaign went beyond securing votes and was anchored in strengthening the voice of developing nations within global decision-making platforms.

“Climate impacts may differ in form, but Southern Africa and the Pacific are united in consequence,” he said.

The Acting Secretary General of the Pacific Islands Forum undertook to circulate Zimbabwe’s message to member states, reinforcing Harare’s diplomatic engagement in the region.

Prof. Murwira described the Pacific mission as a historic milestone noting it was the first official visit to the region by a Zimbabwean Cabinet Minister.

“This visit signals Zimbabwe’s determination to engage all UN member states, regardless of size or geography,” he said.

He reiterated that Zimbabwe’s bid was rooted in advancing inclusive multilateralism, climate justice and equitable global governance.

“Our campaign is not only about representation, but about amplifying the concerns of developing countries within the global system,” said Prof. Murwira.

With the June 2026 vote approaching, Zimbabwe says its Pacific outreach reflects President Mnangagwa’s guiding principle of leaving no nation and no place behind.