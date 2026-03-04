Bulawayo Schools Showcase Innovation at World Robotics Olympiad

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Ten schools from Bulawayo have demonstrated innovation and technical skill at the World Robotics Olympiad (WRO) presenting robotic solutions aimed at tackling some of Zimbabwe’s most pressing challenges.

Held under the theme “Robotics Meets Culture,” the competition tasked learners with developing technologies to address real-world problems in agriculture, business, community development, ICT, education and finance.

The event also highlighted the growing integration of robotics into Zimbabwe’s heritage-based education model.

The Chief Director of Provincial Education Services said the country’s education framework is anchored in national identity and aligned with National Development Strategy 2 (NDS2) which prioritises youth empowerment and digital skills development.

“Zimbabwe’s heritage-based education system is grounded in the nation’s identity and aligns with NDS2 which recognises that the country’s future lies in empowering young people with entrepreneurial and ICT skills,” he said.

He added that robotics education is increasingly becoming accessible and inclusive, equipping learners with practical tools to solve community challenges.

“Robotics education is becoming an inclusive platform across Zimbabwe, equipping learners with practical skills to address community needs,” he said.

Participants impressed judges with creative projects including robotic firefighting systems and moisture monitoring technologies designed to support agriculture.

National Coordinator of the World Robotics Olympiad, Victoria Nxumalo said the initiative was about more than competition, placing emphasis on long-term skills development.

“The competition is designed not only to promote the participation of the girl child in science and technology but also to harness and advance skills development among school-going children,” she said.

She added that young learners represent Zimbabwe’s future leadership and must be equipped to contribute meaningfully to national development.

The Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services, Dingumuzi Phuthi who officiated as Guest of Honour said the Government was committed to fostering a supportive digital environment for young innovators.

“The Ministry’s vision is to create an ecosystem in which young people can explore their potential and contribute to building a digitally empowered Zimbabwe,” he said.

He commended organisers for aligning the competition with the Government’s broader development agenda.

In the results, Lone Scientist Primary School won the Elementary Category, Masiyaphambili Junior School claimed first place in the Junior Category while Agape College secured top honours in the Senior Category.

Agape College was also crowned overall provincial champions for Bulawayo.

The competition underscored the expanding role of robotics in Zimbabwe’s education system and its potential to drive innovation-led development.