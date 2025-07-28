Zimbabwe Clinches Nine Medals at Africa Genesis Archery World Tournament

Zimbabwe delivered a commanding performance at the 2025 Africa Genesis Archery (AGA) World Tournament in Walvis Bay, Namibia finishing the four-day event with a total of nine medals, including two golds.

Leading the charge was Nyasha Chiduma whose double gold in the Development 3D Individual and Combined 3D and Bull’s Eye categories firmly positioned her as a rising continental star.

Her outstanding form helped propel the Zimbabwe Development Team to three bronze medals in team events, capping a remarkable tournament for the squad.

There was more to celebrate as Ivy-Blu Nice secured silver in the National 3D Individual category.

Meanwhile, Savanna Hunter collected two bronze medals, one in the same National 3D category and another in the Development Girls’ 3D event showcasing Zimbabwe’s growing depth across levels.

Zimbabwe’s international presence extended beyond medals.

Veteran archer Andrew Manning was once again selected for the Africa Federation Team which triumphed over Canada in an invitational match.

Manning improved his overall world ranking to eighth, while Nice earned a second selection to the elite team, placing 16th.

The tournament also shone a spotlight on emerging talent. Twelve-year-old Kupa Chiura, the youngest competitor at the event, proudly represented the Zimbabwe Development Team.

Another standout, Wiseman Makore who only recently took up the sport has shown rapid progression highlighting the success of Zimbabwe’s grassroots and inclusive archery programmes.

The Africa Genesis Archery Zimbabwe (AGA ZW) federation formed in 2014, continues to build momentum through youth development, school outreach and strategic coaching investments.

With consistent international performances, AGA ZW is positioning Zimbabwe as a rising force in the global archery arena.

Final Tally for Zimbabwe: 2 Gold, 1 Silver, 6 Bronze

The team now returns home buoyed by success with eyes firmly set on future continental and global tournaments.