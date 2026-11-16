Zimbabwe Diaspora Urged to Invest Beyond Remittances

Zimbabweans living abroad are being urged to channel more of their financial resources into productive investments at home, with calls for diaspora engagement to move beyond family remittances towards businesses that create jobs and stimulate economic growth.

Zimbabweans in Diaspora Organisation (ZIDO) chairperson Blessed Kapesa said diaspora communities had the financial resources, expertise and international networks needed to support Zimbabwe’s development.

He said the organisation wanted to promote investment partnerships that would translate money sent home into sustainable economic opportunities.

“Our vision has always been to transform diaspora engagement from simply sending money home into meaningful investments that create businesses, generate employment and contribute directly to Zimbabwe’s economic development,” Kapesa said.

He said partnerships between international investors and local communities could unlock opportunities for thousands of smallholder farmers by improving access to finance, markets and international value chains.

“Thousands of farmers could benefit from access to capital, reliable markets and international value chains. This is the kind of partnership we want to promote because it creates opportunities at grassroots level while contributing to the country’s export earnings,” he said.

Kapesa said diaspora investment initiatives should be judged by their tangible economic impact rather than the number of conferences, meetings or networking engagements held.

“The success of these platforms must ultimately be measured by the investments secured, jobs created and livelihoods transformed,” he said.

He added that Zimbabweans abroad possessed valuable skills, business experience and commercial connections that could be harnessed to support local enterprises and strengthen the economy.

“They have the networks, expertise and resources to make a meaningful contribution to national development,” Kapesa said.

The call comes amid growing recognition of the potential role of the Zimbabwean diaspora in mobilising capital, supporting entrepreneurship and expanding the country’s participation in international markets.

Beyond supporting households through remittances, diaspora-led investments could help establish sustainable businesses, create employment and provide local producers with access to wider markets.