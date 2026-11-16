Harare Woman Jailed for Abusing Seven-Year-Old Nephew

A 33-year-old Harare woman has been jailed for an effective eight months after assaulting her seven-year-old nephew and burning both his hands on a lit gas stove at their Hatcliffe home.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said Lucia Makubaba committed the offence on October 27 after the boy returned home from school hungry and started eating potatoes he found in a pot.

“The offender, who was at the residence, became angry after noticing the child eating the food. Rather than addressing the matter appropriately, she turned violent and assaulted the boy several times with open hands on the face,” the NPAZ said.

The authority said Makubaba later subjected the child to further abuse by burning both his hands on a lit gas stove, causing physical injuries.

The incident was subsequently reported to the police, leading to her arrest.

The court sentenced Makubaba to 12 months in prison, with four months suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving her to serve an effective eight months.