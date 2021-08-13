Zimbabwe Emerging side set for Namibia limited-overs series

Five Under-19 players have been named in the 15-man Zimbabwe Emerging squad that will face a Namibia side in a limited-overs series that gets underway in Windhoek this weekend.

Reflecting Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s new drive to broaden its player base, the touring side includes young talents such as Matthew Welch, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Brian Bennett, Steven Saul and Tendekai Mataranyika.

Zimbabwe Emerging and Namibia Eagles will first lock horns in three T20 matches scheduled for 14, 15 and 16 August, followed by as many one-day games pencilled in for 18, 20 and 22 August.

All the matches will be played at Wanderers in Windhoek.

With Namibia using the series as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, ZC has included some experienced players in their squad in order for the matches to be more exciting and competitive.

Seasoned international players Chamu Chibhabha, Brian Chari, Richmond Mutumbami, Kevin Kasuza and Carl Mumba will provide the Zimbabwe Emerging side with the much-needed experience against the hosts.

Tanaka Chivanga, Ainsley Ndlovu and Faraz Akram are also part of the side.

Zimbabwe Under-19 coach Prosper Utseya is in charge of the team, with Eric Chauluka (assistant coach), Anesu Mupotaringa (physiotherapist) and Moses Chitare (manager) completing the Zimbabwe Emerging technical set-up.

The team left for Namibia on Thursday morning.

Zimbabwe Emerging Squad:

Faraz Akram, Brian Bennett, Brian Chari, Chamu Chibhabha, Tanaka Chivanga, Kevin Kasuza, Tendekai Mataranyika, Brian Mudzinganyama, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Ainsley Ndlovu, Tinashe Nenhunzi, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Steven Saul, Matthew Welch