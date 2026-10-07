Zimbabwe Gears Up for Nationwide Rollout of Twice-Yearly HIV Jab

Zimbabwe is preparing to roll out lenacapavir, a twice-yearly injectable HIV prevention medicine, nationwide from January 2027 after strong demand during its pilot programme.

About 4,700 people have already started using the injection across 12 sites since February, with officials recording around 500 new initiations each week.

Health Ministry AIDS and TB unit director Dr Owen Mugurungi said demand had been far higher than expected, with most of the initial 2,000-dose consignment taken up within two weeks.

He said the Ministry had since prioritised ensuring existing users receive their second injection while preparing for wider national access.

“The demand for lenacapavir is very strong. For obvious reasons, it is one injection for every six months, or two injections per year, and people want choice,” Mugurungi said.

He said the medicine was particularly popular among women and was also attracting people who had never previously used HIV prevention drugs.

Zimbabwe has received 23,000 doses, with another 20,000 expected under US-funded support.

Mugurungi said the country was exploring pharmacies and outreach programmes to take the service beyond clinics.

However, he warned that Zimbabwe would need new funding sources once US-supported supplies run out.