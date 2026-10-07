New Aspindale School Redesigning Zimbabwe’s Education Systems

A new primary school is expected to open at Aspindale Park in Harare in January 2027, with a curriculum designed to bring together Zimbabwean education priorities and selected international teaching approaches.

Atlas Primary School will initially enrol pupils in ECD A and Grades 1, 2 and 3. It plans to add one grade each year until it reaches Grade 7. A high school is part of the longer-term plan, while a further campus is proposed for Borrowdale Park.

The school says classes will be capped at 24 pupils, with teaching assistants supporting classroom staff.

Atlas plans to combine Zimbabwe’s Heritage-Based Curriculum with inquiry-led learning, phonics-based literacy, Singapore Math methods and the purposeful use of technology and artificial intelligence.

The programme is also expected to include practical learning, sport and cultural activities.

The school says its approach will encourage pupils not only to retain information, but to question, understand and apply what they learn through investigation, discussion, problem-solving and collaboration.

Zimbabwe’s Heritage-Based Curriculum aims to develop learners’ understanding of the country’s identity and heritage while building skills in literacy, numeracy, critical thinking, communication, research, innovation and technology.

It also connects learning to local communities, the environment and everyday experience.

Atlas says its programme will draw on inquiry-led principles associated with the International Baccalaureate’s Primary Years approach, including asking questions, making connections across subjects and explaining reasoning.

The school is not currently an authorised IB World School, and says the approach is intended to inform its programme alongside national curriculum requirements.

The school’s incoming head, Monica Mukotsanjera is leading development of the academic programme.

An experienced educator and doctoral candidate completing a PhD in Education, she is expected to oversee a model that aims to balance academic standards with curiosity and independent learning.

In mathematics, Atlas plans to use Singapore Math methods that move pupils from practical objects and visual models towards abstract reasoning.

Literacy instruction will be grounded in phonics and phonological awareness with wider reading, discussion and writing activities intended to develop comprehension and vocabulary.

Technology and artificial intelligence are also expected to feature in the learning environment.

Atlas says their use will be guided by educational purpose and balanced with books, play, physical activity and hands-on experiences.

The school has partnered with Baseline Tennis Academy and is planning a broader specialist sports programme at Aspindale. Cultural and extracurricular activities are also planned.

Oxford Properties, the company behind Aspindale Park, Aspire Heights, Jacaranda Heights and Borrowdale Park, is developing the school. The project will add education facilities to the growing residential area.

Atlas says it will build up its primary school gradually as each new grade is introduced. The phased approach is intended to give the school time to refine its programme and establish consistent standards as enrolment expands.

The school’s proposed model brings together the national curriculum and selected international practices. Its progress will depend on how those plans are implemented as the school opens and grows.