Zimbabwe to Host SADC Anti-Corruption Expo and Games

Zimbabwe is set to host more than 800 anti-corruption practitioners from across the Southern African Development Community (SADC) for a three-day Anti-Corruption Expo and Games in Victoria Falls this month.

The event, organised by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), will run from 17 to 19 September under the theme “Scaling Up Integrity Actions Across SADC.”

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi is expected to officially open the expo and games on 17 September.

In a statement ZACC chairperson Michael Reza said the event will bring together anti-corruption officers from eight SADC member states.

The programme will begin with a cultural showcase on the evening of 17 September, before moving to sporting activities and an exhibition at Chinotimba Stadium on 18 September.

“The Games will feature four sporting codes, namely Volleyball (Men and Women), Soccer and Netball. The games are designed to foster camaraderie, networking, and team spirit among anti-corruption practitioners,” he said.

The exhibition will provide a platform for member states to share strategies and best practices aimed at tackling corruption.

ZACC said an anti-corruption procession would also be held ahead of the main activities to raise awareness of the SADC Protocol Against Corruption and demonstrate regional unity.

As part of preparations for the event, ZACC has partnered with the Victoria Falls Municipality and other stakeholders to develop sporting infrastructure at Chinotimba Stadium.

The project has resulted in the construction of two netball courts and two volleyball courts.

ZACC said the improvements would leave a lasting legacy for the Victoria Falls community and Matabeleland North province beyond the regional event.

“The project effectively transforms Chinotimba Stadium into a multi-disciplinary sporting facility and leaves a lasting infrastructural asset for the Victoria Falls community and the broader Matabeleland North Province,” Reza said.

He added that hosting the expo demonstrated the country’s commitment to regional, continental and international anti-corruption frameworks including the SADC Protocol Against Corruption, the African Union Convention on Preventing and Combating Corruption and the United Nations Convention Against Corruption.

Zimbabwe will also be seeking to build on its performance at last year’s SADC Anti-Corruption Expo and Games in Swakopmund, Namibia.

The country won the Best Exhibitor Award and three silver medals in netball and volleyball competitions involving both men and women.

ZACC said the 2026 event would strengthen cooperation among anti-corruption agencies while promoting integrity, awareness and teamwork across the region.