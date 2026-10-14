Zimbabwean DJs Team Up With Kenya’s Victoria Kimani on ‘Joy’

Kenyan singer Victoria Kimani has joined Zimbabwean DJs and producers Dr. Feel and DJ Stavo on a new track, “Joy” as 16 Zimbabwean artists prepare to showcase their music to international audiences through the Afro House project Inner Visions.

The collaboration which blends East African Afropop and R&B with Zimbabwean electronic music is expected to be released on 27 November through South African record label Mansa Musa.

The project aims to create greater international exposure for Zimbabwean DJs, producers and artists by bringing them together under a shared musical platform.

Kimani contributes lead vocals, songwriting and the topline to “Joy” combining her distinctive sound with the Afro House production of Dr. Feel and DJ Stavo.

The collaboration reflects growing cross-border partnerships in African music where artists are increasingly blending styles and drawing on different musical traditions to reach wider audiences.

Initiated and curated by Zimbabwean DJ and producer Dr. Feel who is based in South Africa, Inner Visions brings together 16 artists working across the Afro House and electronic music genres.

The project features Nitefreak, DJ Stavo, Dr Chaii, Ryan Synth, MIčI, Reverb, TAPIWA, Simbai, Tashinga, Shona (SA), PA NGU, Afro Wav, Takue SBT, Josh Major, Daphfinee and Taarof Adder.

Project public relations and communications manager Tendai Joe said Kimani’s involvement demonstrated the potential of African artists collaborating across national and musical boundaries.

“I think this is an exciting project, and seeing someone like Victoria Kimani bring her East African influences into the mix is testament to what Africa can become when our artists unite,” Joe said.

He said Kimani’s professional associations with international music industry figures, including DJ Whoo Kid, Jadakiss, DJ Green Lantern, Busta Rhymes and Timbaland, added to the project’s international outlook.

“For me, this is what makes a project like Inner Visions so exciting. It shows what becomes possible when artists move beyond borders, bring their different influences together, and create something that can travel to the world,” he said.

Kimani, a Kenyan singer, songwriter and entertainer known for her blend of Afropop and R&B, has released five studio albums and collaborated with artists from different musical backgrounds.

Her participation in “Joy” gives the project an East African dimension, complementing the Zimbabwean producers’ electronic music influences.

Dr. Feel, whose career includes more than 200 singles and over 10 extended plays has released music through international labels such as Defected, Sondela, Deep Root Tribe, Nervous and Aluku.

His music has also received support from established figures in the global electronic music scene, including Black Coffee, Keinemusik, Shimza, Themba and Djeff.

He has performed in several countries including the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, Germany, France, Kenya, Cyprus, Zambia and South Africa.

His experience in international markets has helped shape the vision behind Inner Visions which seeks to connect Zimbabwean electronic music with the wider global dance music community.

DJ Stavo, a Zimbabwean producer born and raised in Kwekwe has built a career spanning several decades blending melodic elements, percussion and tribal influences into his Afro House sound.

He has collaborated with African musicians including the late Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, DJ Maphorisa, Roki, Lady Du, Mandoza and Shota.

His popular tracks include “Simudza Ngoma”, “Sexy Darling” and “The Journey” several of which have attracted more than one million views on YouTube.

He has also performed in countries including South Africa, Mozambique, Malawi, Botswana, the United Kingdom and Greece.

The release through Mansa Musa is expected to position Inner Visions within the broader regional and international Afro House market.

For Zimbabwean artists, the collective approach is intended to create opportunities for collaboration, audience development and greater visibility beyond the domestic music industry.

Rather than focusing on individual releases, the project seeks to bring together artists with different experiences and production styles to develop a shared body of work.

The collaboration also highlights the potential for African musicians to build audiences by combining distinct regional sounds while maintaining their individual artistic identities.

With “Joy” bringing together Kenyan vocals and Zimbabwean production, Inner Visions aims to demonstrate how partnerships across borders can open new pathways for African music.