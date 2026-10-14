Bottle Dispute Turns Violent as Harare Man Is Hospitalised

A woman has appeared in court accused of repeatedly assaulting a man with plastic bottles and a metal bar following a dispute over missing bottles at a squatter camp in Harare.

The accused appeared before Harare magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai who remanded her in custody to 28 October 2026.

The court heard that the incident occurred on 13 October at around 12:30 at the squatter camps opposite Longchen Plaza in Harare.

The complainant, Trust Kanjanda, allegedly approached the accused and questioned her about plastic bottles she had taken.

The accused allegedly became violent and attacked Kanjanda with bottles and a metal bar, striking him several times across the body.

The assault reportedly left Kanjanda with a deep cut on his head, prompting his referral to Harare Hospital, where he was admitted.

A medical report was still to be obtained.

The accused is facing an assault charge under Section 89 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23.