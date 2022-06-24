Zimbos Demand Govt Swift Action To Curb Pollution-Survey

Pan-African think tank, Afro-barometer says a majority of Zimbabweans want more action from the Government to limit pollution and protect the environment.

In a survey conducted by the network, findings show that a huge section of Zimbabweans realize the extent at which pollution is endangering their communities.

“A large majority of Zimbabweans say the government should be doing more to limit pollution and protect the environment, according to the latest Afrobarometer survey. Citizens cite trash disposal as the most important environmental problem in their community, especially in cities, followed by deforestation and pollution of water sources,” read the report

Citizens canvassed say the primary responsibility for reducing pollution and keeping communities clean rests mainly with central government through formulation and implementation of policy.

“Almost half (46%) of Zimbabweans say pollution is a “somewhat serious” or “very serious” problem in their community. Trash disposal is the most important environmental issue affecting communities in Zimbabwe (cited by 30% of respondents), followed by deforestation (23%) and pollution of water sources (16%).

“Urban residents are four times as likely as their rural counterparts to see trash disposal as the most important environmental problem affecting their community (58% vs. 14%). Concern about trash disposal increases with respondents’ education level, ranging from 13% of those with no formal schooling to 43% of those with post-secondary qualifications.

“Almost half (45%) of Zimbabweans say local government (25%) or national government (20%) bear the primary responsibility for reducing pollution and keeping communities clean. But one-third (34%) assign that responsibility to ordinary citizens. The view that local or national government has the primary responsibility to reduce pollution and keep communities clean is more pronounced among residents in Harare (68%), those experiencing high lived poverty (60%), and urbanites (57%),” the report said

Afrobarometer said about three-quarters (74%) of citizens want more action from the government to limit pollution and protect the environment, including 51% who say the government should be doing “a lot more”.

The report comes at a time environmental activists have challenged government to set up environmental courts and tribunals to deal with environmental problems including biodiversity loss, environmental degradation, pollution, and climate change which are environmental crimes that impede the enjoyment of environmental rights protected under Section 73 of Zimbabwe’s constitution.

