Zimnat General Insurance partners Multichoice Zimbabwe

Zimnat General Insurance has introduced another first, a new and exciting decoder insurance cover product.

The short term insurance service provider which is a subsidiary of the Zimnat Group has partnered with entertainment service provider Skynet Pvt t/a MultiChoice Zimbabwe to come up with a decoder insurance cover that will make life better for customers and expand the company’s product offering to MultiChoice subscribers across Zimbabwe. The offer covers decoders against theft or damage that may arise from electrical or mechanical faults.

Commenting on the launch of the product the Zimnat General Insurance CEO Stanley Mazorodze said, “We are excited to offer another product which is a first of its kind to our clients in Zimbabwe. Over the past 10 months most of us have spent more time indoors entertaining ourselves and staying up to date with global news via our television sets, in a new world where staying at home is the best solution to protect your loved ones. This product will ensure that our customers remain entertained and informed of what is going on around them without being disturbed by things like fire induced damage to their decoders .

This innovative offering will cover physical loss or damage that may arise because of:

Mechanical or electrical faults that occur after the warranty period,

Damage resulting from attempted theft, fire, lightning, flood, or explosion or

Total loss resulting from theft, fire, lightning, flood, or explosion.

To sign up for the Decoder Insurance product clients may visit Multichoice branches nationwide or they May just simply send “Hi” to 08080063 and we will call back.

This offering is very affordable and will see Zimnat and DStv clients accessing decoder insurance for as little as USD1/ month, with premiums payable monthly, quarterly or annually. Some of the available packages include;.

Decoder Sum Insured Annual Premium Monthly Premium Explora USD 140.00 USD 18.00 USD 1.50 HD PVR 2 Tuner USD 55.00 USD 12.00 USD 1.00 Single view decoder (DSD1110, DSD1131, DSD1132) USD 55.00 USD 12.00 USD 1.00

The introduction of the new decoder insurance cover comes after the Zimnat group recently launched a number of novel products that aimed to make life better for all its customers which include a WhatsApp based motor insurance renewal platform as well as the LifeCare and Security plans which were all first of their kinds in the Zimbabwean market.

Zimnat General Insurance is a member of the Zimnat group comprised of Zimnat Life Assurance, Zimnat Asset Management and Zimnat Microfinance.

The group is associated with Sanlam, the largest non-banking financial institution on the continent.