Thursday, July 25, 2024
ZIMRA Official Charged with Facilitating Illegal Movement of Chrome

A Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) customs official has been charged with criminal abuse of office after allegedly facilitating the illegal movement of 25 trucks loaded with chrome concentrate, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said on Tuesday.

Simon Tagura Homera appeared before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court on allegations that between November 2023 and February 2024, he fraudulently cleared the trucks, which belonged to Indian national Harnkar Warjukar. The trucks were transporting chrome from Mvurwi to Reddy Cargo Services Warehouse in City Deep, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Prosecutors allege that Homera used a bill of entry that had been previously used by Zim Alloys in February 2023 to clear the 25 trucks.

He was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in court again on August 5, 2024.

