Zim’s Young DLC signed with South African Label

Zimbabwe’s super talented producer and artist, Young DLC has signed a contract with the South African label, Next Music which will release his music internationally.

Born in Harare-Zimbabwe, the Hatfield-based versatile electronic dance music artist and producer, songwriter and DJ are well known for his Coke Studio Africa gig, as a two-time resident Producer (2017 & 2019), where he produced all remixes, covers, and Christmas songs from Nairobi, Kenya.

Young DLC recently worked with Zimbabwean top artist, Jah Prayzah on his new album. Out of the five songs they have done together, two of the songs (Porovhoka & Svovi) already have over a million views on YouTube.

He is also part of the electronic music production duo called Matta Motto ( Young DLC and Tristan Coetzee) and they have already released two projects with Gigi Laymane and Praiz(Nigeria). Young DLC co-Produced Mlindo’s Nge Thanda Wena with Maphorisa, featuring Sha sha, which generated more than 3 million streams on YouTube without an official video.

“I am excited and energized by this deal with Next Music. I am looking forward to releasing music with an international focus”-Young DLC

This year (2022), Young DLC collaborated on an EP with Bryan K (Zim) with two songs that made it to the Zim radio charts. Young DLC also collaborated with the former NAMA Awards, an outstanding male musician in Zimbabwe, TiGonzi on a project called “Mufaro” which is also in Zimbabwean radio charts.

Young DLC is credited as the producer of the BET Africa Isono opening sequence, a project he undertook in 2020.

Through Coke Studio Africa, the biggest music TV show in the continent, Young DLC has worked with African music heavyweights including the likes of Patoranking (Nigeria), Olamide (Nigeria), AKA, Shekinah, Yemi Alade (Nigeria), Kiff No Beat (Côte d’Ivoire), Rayvanny (Tanzania), Kaligraph Jones (Kenya), Nasty C (SA), Runtown(Nigeria), Mr Bow(Mozambique), Liloca, Jami Band (Ethiopia), Sami Dan, Laura Beg, Eddy Kenzo (Uganda), and many more artists featured on the show.

In 2016 Young DLC collaborated with, Sylent Nqo and they released their single in February 2017. The upbeat house single called “Be My Girl” enjoyed massive airplay on Algoa FM and peaked at number 5, spending 15 weeks on the charts.

Young DLC’s big break was when he was casted as a guest producer on Coke Studio SA 2016 where he produced for hip hop artist, Aewon Wolf and pop artist, Jade McDonalds, on a song titled “Run Away” which was playlisted on many local commercial radio stations. Young DLC pursued his music studies at Soul Candi Music Institute in South Africa where he studied Electronic Sound Production and ended up getting signed to Sony Publishing South Africa as a producer and songwriter in 2017.

In terms of sound, Young DLC, is quiet versatile, but if you love Major Lazor, Metrobooming, DJ Maphorisa or DJ Snake, you are more likely to fall in love with his Afro-flavoured electronic beats ranging from Afrobeats, EDM, House, Pop to Gqom. In Zimbabwe, Young DLC has worked with Amara Brown’s Mukoko remix, Terry Africa -Hamundikwanise; Dj Chrxn featuring Ishan and Tamy: 1700(Waiting) and Shinsoman: Zvane Musiyano

