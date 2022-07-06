The Law Is Being Weaponised To Cripple ARTUZ: Masaraure

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has accused the government of abusing the law to stop them from pushing for better working conditions of civil servants.

ARTUZ leaders President Obert Masaraure and Secretary General Robson Chere are facing murder charges.

In a statement, Masaraure highlighted that the involvement of Law and Order in this matter shows that the law is being weaponised to paralyze ARTUZ activities.

“Robson Chere is just as innocent as I am. The state seeks to strain and compromise ARTUZ’s capacity to respond to the worsening social-economic crisis which has reduced teachers to paupers and placed the education system into an intensive care unit,” he said.

Masaraure urged the nation to join in the fight and demand Chere’s freedom.

“Join online campaigns and protests as we demand an end to judicial persecution of workers in Zimbabwe,” he added

