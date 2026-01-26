ZIMURA Warns Public Against Unauthorised Claims

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

Zimbabwe’s music rights body has moved to distance itself from an unauthorised gathering linked to a faction calling itself the “ZIMURA Renewal Team” warning members and the public against what it describes as misleading communications.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA) said it was concerned by messages circulating about a so-called “ZIMURA Caucus Meeting” which was scheduled for today at the Zimbabwe College of Music.

The association stressed that the meeting had not been sanctioned and did not have its approval.

“ZIMURA hereby disassociates itself completely from this faction and its activities,” the organisation said, adding that the group does not represent ZIMURA, its legitimate board, or its management.

ZIMURA emphasised that the proposed meeting was not an official association event and that statements and allegations being circulated by the group did not constitute official ZIMURA communication.

It said those involved were acting in their personal capacities and that the matters raised were internal administrative issues being handled through established governance processes.

The association urged its members, stakeholders and the wider public to ignore what it described as confusing and unauthorised messages, cautioning that they risk misleading rights holders and the music community at large.

Seeking to reassure artists and other rights holders, ZIMURA said it remained fully operational and committed to integrity, transparency and its core mandate of collecting and distributing royalties while safeguarding the rights of music creators in Zimbabwe.

The organisation also clarified that official ZIMURA communication would only be issued through formal letters bearing its official stamp, verified social media platforms, and direct contact from recognised office telephone numbers and email addresses.

“Do not be shaken by these developments; the institution is stable and functional,” the statement read.

ZIMURA encouraged anyone requiring clarification to contact its offices directly as it sought to calm tensions and reassert control amid growing internal disputes within the music industry.