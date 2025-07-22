ZINWA Launches Blitz on Illegal Water Dealers Amid Contamination Scare

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has announced an immediate crackdown on illegal bulk water dealers in response to recent allegations regarding the delivery of contaminated bulk water in Harare.

In a statement, ZINWA clarified that it does not provide bulk water delivery services in Harare or any other part of Zimbabwe following media reports which claimed that ZINWA-branded vehicles were involved in distributing tainted bulk water.

“Statutory Instrument 90 (S.I. 90) of 2013 provides the legal framework for the operation of bulk water supply business and mandates ZINWA to license all bulk water dealers including owners of boreholes from which bulk water is abstracted and owners of bulk water delivery trucks,” the authority said.

ZINWA added that it is committed to safeguarding public health and ensuring compliance with the law therefore bulk water can be abstracted from residential areas when one is granted special permission to do so.

“In view of the referenced report, ZINWA, acting in terms of its mandate in accordance with S.1. 90 of 2013, is rolling out an immediate blitz to rid the bulk water delivery subsector of illegal players and to safeguard public health,” said ZINWA

According to the authority, the blitz shall entail visiting all bulk water sources as well as random sampling of bulk water in transit and the 2025 list of licensed bulk water dealers can be accessed on the ZINWA

“During the subsistence of the operation, ZINWA Security, Quality Assurance and Commercial Services Sections shall be working closely with the police, sub-catchment councils and all other actors mandated to enforce compliance with the S.I. 90 of 2013,” ZINWA said.

The authority encouraged all Bulk water dealers to fully cooperate with ZINWA officials during this period while members of the public are advised to report any illegal or suspected bulk water dealers to the police or to ZINWA