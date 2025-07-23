ICZ Activates Funeral Cover for Victims of Chitungwiza Crash

The Insurance Council of Zimbabwe (ICZ) has announced that it will fully fund funeral and burial services for all seventeen victims of the tragic road traffic accident that occurred on 22 July 2025 at Manyame Bridge in Chitungwiza.

In a statement released hours after the incident, the ICZ extended its condolences to the affected families and confirmed that the involved vehicles, a lorry and a commuter omnibus were both adequately insured.

The lorry was covered under the COMESA Yellow Card scheme, while the omnibus had valid Road Traffic Act Motor Cover and Public Passenger Liability.

“ICZ immediately activated the insurance cover and contracted a funeral parlour to provide comprehensive funeral and burial services for all the deceased within the borders of Zimbabwe,” the Council said.

The tragic collision, which has plunged the Chitungwiza community and the nation into mourning claimed seventeen lives.

Authorities say investigations into the cause of the accident are underway, with the Zimbabwe Republic Police and Civil Protection Unit also providing assistance to grieving families.

Next of kin of the deceased have been advised to contact ICZ on its toll-free number 591 for the processing of insurance compensation benefits.

The Council said its call centre staff are on standby to assist families in accessing the statutory benefits as outlined in the Road Traffic Act.

The ICZ said it is committed to providing not only financial relief but also moral support during moments of national tragedy.

“We remain committed to upholding our promise of support and financial relief to the bereaved through insurance compensation,” the statement read.

The Chitungwiza accident has reignited national conversations on road safety, enforcement of traffic laws and the importance of insurance compliance for public service vehicles.